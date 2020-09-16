today
Petrol takes over Croatia’s Crodux
Ljubljana - Slovenia's energy company Petrol has taken over an outright stake in Croatian petroleum products seller Crodux as a result of which Petrol...
Anti-graft watchdog determines breach of integrity in ex-minister case
Ljubljana - The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption has determined a breach of integrity and provisions banning the accepting of gifts in a...
Commission rejects resolution Hojs undermined police safety
Ljubljana - The Commission for Oversight of Intelligence and Security Services (KNOVS) debated on Friday the disclosure by Interior Minister Aleš Hojs of pay...
Police trade union files criminal charges against minister
Ljubljana - The PSS trade union, one of the two trade unions in the Slovenian police force, which started a police strike to demand...
Adria Mobil’s sales down slightly in last business year
Ljubljana - Adria Mobil, a leading European caravan maker, was on its way to achieve one of the best results in history at the...
Ban on overtaking for lorries on A1 motorway enters into force
Ljubljana - A 6am-6pm ban on overtaking for lorries on the A1 motorway between Šentilj and Koper entered into force on Friday. Police controls...
Dear Readers!
The Slovenia Times wishes you a happy holiday season. 2020 showed us what really matters in life and taught us to cherrish it. With...
The Blockchain Industry in Slovenia
Slovenia, though small, is one of the fastest-growing countries in Europe, particularly in the business and economic contexts. After its successful economic succession from...
LIFE IN A YEAR by Mitja Okorn
I adore my actors and my producers.Mitja Okorn At the end of November a Hollywood feature film directed by Slovene film director Mitja Okorn premiered...
Slovenia – what lies beneath (and outside Hiša Franko)?
In June, at the time covid-stricken restaurant industry desperately needed a push, Slovenia got its first Michelin guide – the stars always mean a...
Slovenia’s Stance on Cryptocurrency and Digital Euro
Today, Slovenia is well-recognized, particularly in Europe as a haven for innovations, technological advancements, and...
New plan for relaxation of restrictive measures
Ljubljana - The government unveiled on Friday its latest strategy for a gradual easing of...
Temporary easing of restrictions as of Tuesday
Ljubljana - The government has decided to temporarily ease some restrictions starting on Tuesday. Some...
Hydrogen-powered Hy4 aircraft makes successful virgin flight
Ajdovščina - A hydrogen-powered hybrid-electric four-seater aircraft, developed in a project headed by the Slovenian...
Coronavirus restrictions extended for now
Brdo pri Kranju - The bulk of coronavirus restrictions remain in force following the government...
