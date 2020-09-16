Air France ad

Advertisement

today

Ljubljana
scattered clouds
-4.2 ° C
-2.2 °
-7 °
93 %
1kmh
40 %
Sun
-5 °
Mon
1 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
8 °
3,696FansLike
2,257FollowersFollow

latest news

Petrol takes over Croatia’s Crodux

Ljubljana - Slovenia's energy company Petrol has taken over an outright stake in Croatian petroleum products seller Crodux as a result of which Petrol...

Anti-graft watchdog determines breach of integrity in ex-minister case

Ljubljana - The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption has determined a breach of integrity and provisions banning the accepting of gifts in a...

Commission rejects resolution Hojs undermined police safety

Ljubljana - The Commission for Oversight of Intelligence and Security Services (KNOVS) debated on Friday the disclosure by Interior Minister Aleš Hojs of pay...

Police trade union files criminal charges against minister

Ljubljana - The PSS trade union, one of the two trade unions in the Slovenian police force, which started a police strike to demand...

Adria Mobil’s sales down slightly in last business year

Ljubljana - Adria Mobil, a leading European caravan maker, was on its way to achieve one of the best results in history at the...

Ban on overtaking for lorries on A1 motorway enters into force

Ljubljana - A 6am-6pm ban on overtaking for lorries on the A1 motorway between Šentilj and Koper entered into force on Friday. Police controls...

the slovenia times spotlight

Dear Readers!

The Slovenia Times wishes you a happy holiday season. 2020 showed us what really matters in life and taught us to cherrish it. With...

The Blockchain Industry in Slovenia

Slovenia, though small, is one of the fastest-growing countries in Europe, particularly in the business and economic contexts. After its successful economic succession from...

LIFE IN A YEAR by Mitja Okorn

I adore my actors and my producers.Mitja Okorn At the end of November a Hollywood feature film directed by Slovene film director Mitja Okorn premiered...

Slovenia – what lies beneath (and outside Hiša Franko)?

In June, at the time covid-stricken restaurant industry desperately needed a push, Slovenia got its first Michelin guide – the stars always mean a...

popular news

Slovenia’s Stance on Cryptocurrency and Digital Euro

Today, Slovenia is well-recognized, particularly in Europe as a haven for innovations, technological advancements, and...

The Blockchain Industry in Slovenia

Slovenia, though small, is one of the fastest-growing countries in Europe, particularly in the business...

New plan for relaxation of restrictive measures

Ljubljana - The government unveiled on Friday its latest strategy for a gradual easing of...

Temporary easing of restrictions as of Tuesday

Ljubljana - The government has decided to temporarily ease some restrictions starting on Tuesday. Some...

Hydrogen-powered Hy4 aircraft makes successful virgin flight

Ajdovščina - A hydrogen-powered hybrid-electric four-seater aircraft, developed in a project headed by the Slovenian...

Coronavirus restrictions extended for now

Brdo pri Kranju - The bulk of coronavirus restrictions remain in force following the government...

Stock Ticker

  • Loading stock data...

sports

business

PREMIUM

politics

society

lifestyle

Advertisement

Categories

Contact

Follow us

SUBSCRIBE - MONTHLY
SUBSCRIBE - YEARLY

© Copyright 2020 The Slovenia Times

SPECIAL CHRISTMAS OFFER

Get FREE access to EXCLUSIVE PREMIUM articles from the only platform that provides EXCLUSIVE NEWS from Slovenia in ENGLISH LANGUAGE.